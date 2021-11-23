Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

