Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.13% of Fiserv worth $96,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $491,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 700,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

