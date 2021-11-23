Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 70,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,558. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.