Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 108,698 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.64% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $31,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

