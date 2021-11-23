Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,632 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.38% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 109,045 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

