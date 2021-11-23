Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,574 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $849,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

