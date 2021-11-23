Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 530,465 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.01% of ON24 worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,581 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,152.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $746.82 million and a PE ratio of -87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.