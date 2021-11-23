Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 164,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Mplx worth $31,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

