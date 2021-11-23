Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of BWX Technologies worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

