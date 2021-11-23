Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $345.13 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.53.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.