Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.