Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.16 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

