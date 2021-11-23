Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.86% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,045.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $942.08 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,085.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,124.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

