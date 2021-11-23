Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.87 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 174.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.72% of H&R Block worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

