Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.79 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Datadog worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,680,049 shares of company stock worth $433,088,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,290.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

