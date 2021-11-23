Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.45 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Curtiss-Wright worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

