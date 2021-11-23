Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.45 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.65% of Apollo Investment worth $32,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Investment by 116.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

