Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $33.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,706 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Lincoln National worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 55.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $5,813,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $591,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 83.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $3,172,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

