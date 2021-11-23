Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Comerica worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

