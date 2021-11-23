Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after buying an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,516,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,903 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

