Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 17,420 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of HeadHunter Group worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 820,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 255,884 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

