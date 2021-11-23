Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 58,351 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $216.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $204.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $219.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

