Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 69,568 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.98% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

