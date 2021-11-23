Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of Bancolombia worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $5,864,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 33.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $3,049,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

