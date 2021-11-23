Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,677 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.29% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $30,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPC opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

