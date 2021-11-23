Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,586 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Casey’s General Stores worth $32,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.