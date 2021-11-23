Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,335 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.21% of AngioDynamics worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 286,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,759,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

