Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,464 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Textron worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.