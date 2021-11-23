Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,088 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.16. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

