Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 50,627 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.65% of Essent Group worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Essent Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Essent Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESNT opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

