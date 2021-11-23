Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 58,483 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,483 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of EastGroup Properties worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,058,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 185.4% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $208.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.