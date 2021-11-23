Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 67,442 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.93% of MaxLinear worth $30,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.