Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 848,383 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.55% of Element Solutions worth $31,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 49.0% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Element Solutions by 153.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

