Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of AutoNation worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.