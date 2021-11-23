Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Vail Resorts worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

