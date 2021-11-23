Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $33,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 165,415 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

