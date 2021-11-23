Wells Fargo & Company Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $185.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 227,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $132.84 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $5,192,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,869 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.