Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDO opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

