Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

WMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 609,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,880. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.