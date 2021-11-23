Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading Down 0.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 2,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

