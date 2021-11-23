Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.