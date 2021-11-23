Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

