Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $56.93

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.93, but opened at $58.66. Western Digital shares last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 56,008 shares traded.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.