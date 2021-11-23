Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,699,954.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,211 shares of company stock valued at $335,973.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.