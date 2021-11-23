Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08.
WEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
