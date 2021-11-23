Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.15

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $24.02. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 45,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $845.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 149.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

