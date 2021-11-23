Whiteheart Reaches One Day Volume of $56,674.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $56,674.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $529.04 or 0.00933592 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

