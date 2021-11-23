Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.24 and last traded at $69.21. Approximately 5,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 658,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

