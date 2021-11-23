Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,646.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.