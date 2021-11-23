WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.45 or 0.00865783 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

