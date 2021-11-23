WINkLink (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $787.93 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $787.93 million and $140.76 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

