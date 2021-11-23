WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.86. 3,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.